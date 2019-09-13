International Development News
Development News Edition
Salman Soz appointed professional Congress' vice chairman

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 22:48 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed Salman Soz as the vice-chairman of the All India Professional Congress.

Soz comes in the place of Milind Deora. Gandhi had also appointed Rajiv Arora as the body's regional coordinator for the west zone, the party said in a statement.

The party also appreciated the contribution of Deora, who also held the post of regional coordinator, according to a statement.

COUNTRY : India
