Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

DEL13 HINDI-SHAH Shah pitches for a common language for India, says Hindi is spoken most, can unite country

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday pitched for a common language for the country and said it is Hindi which is spoken the most and can unite the whole country.

BJP-LD APPOINTMENT MP Sanjay Jaiswal made BJP chief in Bihar, MLA Satish Punia in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday made its Lok Sabha member Sanjay Jaiswal as party's Bihar unit's president, while appointing Satish Poonia, its MLA from Amber assembly segment in Jaipur district as the party's Rajasthan unit president, a party statement said.

DEL20 UP-LD CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand case: Student gives pen drive with videos to SIT

Shahjahanpur (UP): The postgraduate student who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape on Saturday gave a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations.

DEL4 SHAH-BJP-SEVA Shah, BJP leaders mop floor at AIIMS as part of 'seva saptah'

New Delhi: BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital as he launched a "seva saptah" (week of service) on Saturday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

DEL10 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains affected in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected across Kashmir Valley for the 41st consecutive day on Saturday as the stalemate following the nullification of Article 370 continued with most shops and schools remaining shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

Over 2,700 gifts to PM Modi on auction from Saturday New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition-cum-e-auction of gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year to raise funds for the Centre's Namami Gange Project.

Pakistani troops shell security posts, villages along LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire, officials said.

NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP New Delhi: NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Saturday in the presence of top saffron party leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Shah asserting that the BJP-led alliance will come back to power in the state with three-fourths majority.

PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Divas New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Hindi language has beautifully incorporated simplicity, spontaneity and elegance that provide meaningfulness to expression.

Names of all NRC applicants published online Guwahati: The names of all NRC applicants have been published online on Saturday, the office of the NRC State Coordinator said here.

Respect all languages but not at cost of mother tongue: Mamata on Hindi Divas Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said people should respect all languages and cultures equally but not at the cost of their mother tongues.

MDS1 KA-HINDI-OPPOSITION

Karnataka parties call Hindi Diwas 'imposition' of language Bengaluru: 'Hindi Diwas' took a political twist in Karnataka with the Congress and JD(S) leaders terming it as an 'imposition' of the language

Govt announces Rs 50,000 cr export incentive scheme New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a new scheme -- Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) -- to incentivise exporters at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer.

Govt should take CMs' views before changing Finance Commission's terms of reference: Manmohan New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the government should have taken chief ministers' views before changing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission, adding that unilateralism is not good for federal policy and cooperative federalism.

US lawmakers urge American envoys to facilitate de-escalation of Indo-Pak tension Washington: A group of American lawmakers have expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US envoys in India and Pakistan to facilitate de-escalation of tension between the two countries as it presents "tremendous danger" to global peace and a clear national security risk for the US. By Lalit K Jha

Yemeni rebel drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities Riyadh: Drone attacks sparked fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday, the interior ministry said, the latest such assault claimed by Yemeni rebels as the energy giant prepares for a much-anticipated stock listing. (AFP)

British Indian cricketer Monty Panesar eyes world of politics London: Former England off-spinner Monty Panesar, who recently turned author with his book 'The Full Monty', has spoken of plans to take on the world of politics, possibly as a future Mayor of London. By Aditi Khanna.

