TDP leaders meet MoS Reddy' complain about vendetta politics

TDP leaders met Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday and complained about the alleged vendetta politics by the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, especially the suspected suicide of former AP Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasada Rao. In a memorandum submitted to Reddy, the party alleged that illegal cases were being foisted against leaders of TDP and other parties.

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former TDP MLA in Andhra Pradesh Alapati Rajendra Prasad met Reddy here Tuesday night. Reddy said the reports of the suicide of Siva Prasada Rao shocked him.

He told reporters that if necessary, he would speak to the chief minister and obtain comprehensive details and later to union home minister Amit Shah on how the center should move forward. He said he would let TDP leaders know of further decisions on the matter Describing the death of Siva Prasad Rao as 'murder' by the YSR Congress government, TDP Chief and leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu earlier on Tuesday had demanded a CBI probe into the circumstances around the incident.

