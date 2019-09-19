Maharashtra adds over 7.69 lakh voters since Lok Sabha polls

The poll-bound Maharashtra has added nearly eight lakh voters since the April-May 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The overall increase in the number of voters in Maharashtra compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is 7,69,165, said an official of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voter tally has gone from 8,86,77,046 at the time of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May to 8,94,46,211 now, he said. "The figures issued are the part of official electoral data compiled till August 31. The electoral data will continue to be revised till 10 days before the filing of the nomination forms by candidates (for upcoming assembly polls).

"There are several forms we are receiving every day (for inclusion of names in voter list) and scrutiny is going on," the official said. "There are 4,67,37,841 male voters in the state as on August 31. The number of male voters increased by 4,22,595 from 4,63,15,246 at the time of the Lok Sabha elections in April," he said.

Similarly, the number of women voters before the Lok Sabha elections was 4,22,46,995, which has now increased by 4,58,782 to to 4,27,05,777, he said. The number of transgender voters increased from 2,407 to 2,593, said the official.

The service voters' number rose by 4,160 - from 1,12,399 to 1,16,559, he said. There are 3,02,056 voters who have registered themselves as persons with disabilities with the ECI. There are 5,529 NRI voters as well, he said.

The population of voters aged between 18-19 years stood at 17,75,930 as on August 31, said the official. There are 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra - of which 234 are for general category candidates, 29 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 25 earmarked for Scheduled Tribes.

The state has 96,654 polling stations with average voter per booth at 925, said the ECI official. In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP had won 122 seats followed by the Shiv Sena (63), the Congress (42) and the NCP (41). Smaller parties and independents had bagged 20 seats.

