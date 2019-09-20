Lesufi extends condolences to family after death of Grade 6 learner

Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi have expressed shock and disappointment at an incident of taxi association rivalry, which resulted in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Grade 6 learner from Mogobeng Primary School.

"On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner and the grandfather of the Grade R learners.

"May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their loss. Furthermore, we strongly condemn such violent acts which threaten the safety of our learners, in and around our schooling environment," said Lesufi.

According to the department, the Mogobeng Primary School learner left her school premises on Wednesday afternoon, 18 September 2019, to meet up with her friend at Izibuko Primary School.

The deceased was unfortunately caught in a crossfire between taxi association rivals, which also resulted in the fatal shooting of a man, who had come to collect his two grandchildren in Grade R at Izibuko Primary School who were returning from a school trip.

The Grade 6 learner was wounded during the shooting. She was rushed to Bertha Gxowa Hospital. The Grade 6 learner sadly succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. Lesufi visited both bereaved families to convey his sincere condolences.

A Psycho-Social Unit dispatched by the department has commenced with the necessary support and counseling services at both affected schools, as well as the bereaved families.

The police are investigating the circumstances which led to the unfortunate incident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)