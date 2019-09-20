Former TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on hospital bed

A senior TDP politician Naramalli Sivaprasad is on the hospital bed. Sivaprasad is a former MP from Andhra Pradesh and is reportedly suffering from kidney ailment.

Sivaprasad was earlier admitted to Chittoor hospital and was recently shifted to Chennai Apolo after his health deteriorated.

Naramalli Sivaprasad is also an actor and was elected as a member of Lok Sabha in 2009. Sivaprasad has worked in films like Pilla Zamindar, Aatadista among others. He is known for his witty style of staging protests and is a popular figure in Telugu states.

Naramalli Sivaprasad had dressed up as Adolf Hitler, schoolboy, a magician, a woman and a washerman among others.

(Naramalli Sivaprasad as Adolf Hitler during a protest)

(Note: An earlier version of the story stated that Naramalli Sivaprasad has passed away following a report by OneIndia. Sivaprasad is on the hospital bed and has not passed away. We apologize for the mistake.)