Narayan Beniwal is RLP's candidate for Khimsar Assembly seat bypoll

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and MP Hanuman Beniwal has named his brother Narayan Beniwal as the party candidate for the bypoll to Khimsar Assembly constituency of Rajasthan. The BJP and RLP have joined hands for contesting the Khimsar seat.

RLP coordinator and MP Hanuman Beniwal made the announcement of the party candidate in Delhi on Friday, a party release said. Bypolls for Khimsar Assembly seat in Nagaur and Mandava Assembly seat in Jhunjhunu will be held on October 21.

The bypolls were necessitated after Khinwsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and BJP's Mandava legislator Narendra Kumar were elected to Lok Sabha this year. Of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, Congress has 106 MLAs including six who defected to the party from the BSP recently.

