Hungary will remain part of the European Union, PM Orban says

Hungary has no plans to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, adding however that eastern and western members of the bloc must find a compromise over the bloc's future.

"We are a member of the Union and will remain a member," Orban told a congress of his ruling Fidesz party.

However, in an apparent reference to criticism of Hungary's record on the rule of law by some other EU members, he added: "This is our country, our home and our life and no one else but Hungarians can decide about that."

