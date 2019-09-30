HP: Six file nominations for Pachhad Assemby bypolls

Six candidates filed their papers on Monday on the last day for nominations for the Pachhad Assembly bypolls, an election official said. The BJP has fielded co-convenor of the IT cell of the state Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) Reena Kashyap from the Pachhad (SC) constituency while the Congress has pitted Gangu Ram Musafir against her.

The candidates filed their papers in the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rajgarh. Reena Kashyap filed her nomination as BJP candidate in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and MP Suresh Kashyap. The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Suresh Kashyap was elected to the Lok Sabha.

The chief minister led a procession taken out in support of the BJP candidate before she filed her nomination. Musafir also filed his nomination on Monday as Congress candidate. State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore led a procession in support of the party candidate.

Ashish Sikta and Dayal Pyari, both BJP rebels, filed nominations as independent candidates. Surender Pal and Pawan Kumar also filed their papers as independent candidates.

Dinesh Arya filed his papers as Musafir's "covering candidate". District Election Officer and Sirmour Deputy Commissioner R K Paruthi said the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 3.

Voting for the seat will be held on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

