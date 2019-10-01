Nominations of all 20 candidates for four Assam assembly seats

The nominations of all the 20 candidates were found valid for the bypoll in four Assembly constituencies in Assam, where election is scheduled on October 21. Assam Joint Chief Election Officer- Pranjal Choudhury- said the scrutiny was done on Tuesday and all the papers of the candidates were found to be in order.

"There is no rejection of candidature," Choudhury told PTI. Altogether 20 contestants filed their nomination papers on the last day on Monday for by-election to four Assam Assembly constituencies of Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania.

For Rangapara Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), five candidates filed their nomination papers -- Rajen Bortakur of BJP, Kartik Kurmi of Congress, Royal Soreng of CPI(M), Sanjit Rajbangshi of SUCI (Communist) and Arup Kumar Chowdhury of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad. In Sonari, the two nominations were filed by Nabanita Handique from BJP and Sushil Kumar Suri from Congress.

For Ratabari, the four candidates are Bijoy Malakar (BJP), Keshab Prasad Rajak (INC), Birendra Ravidas (SUCI- Communist) and Parikhit Roy (Independent). Jania has the highest nominations of nine persons with Towfiqur Rahman (BJP), Samsul Hoque (INC), Rafiqul Islam (AIUDF), Chand Mahmud (NPP), Faruk Khan (AAP), Rustom Ali (CPI-M), Abdul Jalil Talukdar (Ind), Rafikul Islam (Democratic Party of India) and Subhash Sutradhar (Ind).

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 3. The four seats had fallen vacant following the election of the sitting MLAs to Lok Sabha this year.

Out of the four seats, three were won by the ruling BJP, while the Congress had bagged one during the 2016 Assembly elections. The three BJP MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha this year are Kripanath Mallah, Pallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Topon Kumar Gogoi. Besides them, Congress Legislator Abdul Khaleque had won the recent Lok Sabha poll in the state..

