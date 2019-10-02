International Development News
Trump and Republican Party raised $125 million in 3rd quarter -AP report

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million in the third quarter, a joint haul to help Trump and Republicans across the country, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump and the RNC outraised the previous quarter, when the joint operation brought in $105 million. With little primary opposition, Trump and the RNC have made raising money a priority while Democrats fight over who will be their nominee for the November 2020 presidential election.

