Trump and Republican Party raised $125 million in 3rd quarter -AP report

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million in the third quarter, a joint haul to help Trump and Republicans across the country, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump and the RNC outraised the previous quarter, when the joint operation brought in $105 million. With little primary opposition, Trump and the RNC have made raising money a priority while Democrats fight over who will be their nominee for the November 2020 presidential election.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump on sidelines of UNGA session in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)