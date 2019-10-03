International Development News
Delhi Cabinet approves setting up of 'Sports University' : Kejriwal

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 17:58 IST
The Delhi government will open 'Sports University' in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that a Bill was approved by the Cabinet on Thursday and it will be sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

After that, the bill will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly, he said. The chief minister said that the 'Sports University' will be opened on 90 acre of land in Munda area.

The move is aimed to promote sports in the city, he said.

COUNTRY : India
