International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 07-10-2019 01:33 IST
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call

Image Credit: tr.usembassy.gov

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the planned "safe zone" east of the Euphrates River in Syria in a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan expressed Turkey's unease with U.S. military and security bureaucracies not doing what is required by the agreement between the two countries, the presidency said, adding that the two men agreed to meet in Washington next month upon Trump's invitation.

Also Read: Imran Khan set to meet Donald Trump in New York

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019