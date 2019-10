British foreign minister Dominic Raab is due to call U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the case of a diplomat's wife who was involved in a fatal car crash and used diplomatic immunity to leave the country, Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman also said that the British prime minister would make a call to U.S. President Donald Trump if necessary.

