No impasse in Brexit talks, but gaps remain -Coveney

Reuters London
Updated: 09-10-2019 00:53 IST
Ireland's foreign minister said on Tuesday there was still hope for a deal with Britain to smooth its exit from the European Union but more work needed to be done on customs arrangements to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Following a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, Simon Coveney told reporters: "I don't think that things have reached an impasse. But there are certainly significant gaps."

"There is still a determination on the EU side to work to find a way of getting a deal but clearly the UK will need to move on some of the positions that were outlined last week."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
