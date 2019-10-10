International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump says there is a 'really good chance' of U.S.-China trade deal

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 02:23 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was a very good chance that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement.

Speaking to reporters a day before high-level trade talks resume in Washington, Trump said: "If we can make a deal, we're going to make a deal, there's a really good chance."

"In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
© Copyright 2019