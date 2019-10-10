CPI to hold three day seminar on Vedas to 'prevent misuse of Hindu scriptures'

CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said that the political party will organise a three-day seminar on Vedas and Upanishads to prevent the 'misuse of Hindu scriptures and texts for communal ends'. Talking about the event, the CPI leader told ANI that several scholars will take part in the event, which will be starting from October 25.

The event will be held in Kannur under the aegis of N E Balram Memorial Trust as part of the birth centenary of late CPI veteran N E Balram. "There are many issues related to the subject which are going to be discussed during the event. The programme is about the distortions of our ancient literature, cultures and how misinterpretations are given by the right-wing forces particularly the Sangh Parivar on the subject. Scores of scholars will come and share their views," he said.

"Party's Kerala unit has decided to observe the centenary of our leader comrade N E Balram. Comrade Balram was a great freedom fighter. He was one of the founders of our movement, builders of our movements in the state of Kerala. He was a great scholar," he added. (ANI)

