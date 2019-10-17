Potholes on PWD roads to be filled in the next 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

Potholes found on roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will be filled in the next 24 hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and PWD engineers undertook an inspection of 1,260 kilometres of roads recently and found a total of 232 potholes. They will be filled by Friday, he said.

Kejriwal said other repair work will be completed by the end of November. As many as 283 damaged patches of roads were also found during the inspection which will be repaired by October 31 while resurfacing of 272 larger patches will be completed by November 30, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said there were 392 patches where the road was damaged due to the work done by other agencies. A meeting of all such concerned agencies will be held in the presence of the chief minister on October 24 to fix a deadline for repairing such roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)