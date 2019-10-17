British government not contemplating Brexit deal defeat - UK's Gove

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not contemplating defeat in a planned parliamentary vote on Saturday on his new Brexit deal, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Asked what Johnson would do if he lost the vote, Gove said "We don't contemplate defeat."

"There is a lot in this deal for everyone who wants us to leave in a smooth and orderly fashion," he told Sky News.

