Vivek Dube appointed as special observer for Sikkim Bye-Elections 2019

Election Commission of India has appointed Sh Vivek Dube (IPS AP 1981 Retd) as Special Observer for the ensuing Bye Elections to the State Legislative Assemblies of Sikkim 2019 in general and specifically for 10 Poklok -Kamrang Assembly Constituency in Sikkim. Sh Dube has been deputed to specifically report to ECI about Law and Order situation and oversee the deployment and other security-related issues there. The Commission has taken the decision in view of inputs and complaints received.

It may be recalled that Sh Dube was also deputed earlier as Special Observer to State of West Bengal during the Lok Sabha General Elections in April 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)