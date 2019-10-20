International Development News
Brexit delay and election better than PM Johnson's deal - Farage

Reuters London
Updated: 20-10-2019 13:44 IST
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Sunday a short delay to Brexit in order to hold a national election would be better than accepting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal.

"I want to leave on the 31 of October, but I'll warn everybody that if this treaty goes through nothing will have changed at all, and I think far better to have a short delay and a general election where we might solve this," Farage told Sky News, adding that Johnson's deal was "rotten" and "not Brexit".

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
