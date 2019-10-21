International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Polling begins in 5 assembly constituencies in Kerala on wet note

PTI Thiruvananthapuram
Updated: 21-10-2019 07:45 IST
Polling begins in 5 assembly constituencies in Kerala on wet note

representative image Image Credit: ANI

Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta),

Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod). A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.

According to early reports, except manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies. The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019