Position of guv is weak, not even allowed to hold press conference: Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said the position of a governor in the country is very weak as he does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out.

He also reiterated his statement that a section of wealthy people in the country are like "rotten potatoes" because they do not do charity or come forward to help improve the education system.

"Governor is a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out. I remain apprehensive for almost three days hoping that my words have not annoyed anyone in Delhi," Malik said, addressing the seventh convocation of the Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district.

