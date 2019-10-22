Position of guv is weak, not even allowed to hold press conferences: Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said the position of the governor in the country is very weak as he does not have the right to hold press conferences or talk his heart out. He also reiterated his statement that a section of wealthy people in the country are like "rotten potatoes" because they do not do charity or come forward to help improve the education system.

"Governor is a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out. I remain apprehensive for almost three days hoping that my words have not annoyed anyone in Delhi," Malik said, addressing the seventh convocation of the Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district. He awarded 931 degrees, including PhDs, at the ceremony.

Malik, who is also the chancellor of the university, presented 12 gold and 17 silver medals to meritorious students. He said the university is poised to be a center of excellence with the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. "It is apparent from the improvement in its ranking from 94th in 2018 to 85th among the Engineering and Management Institutions in NIRF 2019," he said.

