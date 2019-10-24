Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis leading in Nagpur-South West seat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Deshmukh by 5,103 votes in Nagpur-South West seat. State BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil leading over MNS nominee Kishore Shinde by 10,086 votes in Kothrud.

BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leading over his Congress rival Suresh Thorat by 26,724 votes in Shirdi. NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar leading over Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP by 49,851 votes in Baramati.

BJP minister Pankaja Munde trailing behind estranged cousin and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde by 20,981 votes in Parli. The former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan leading over Shrinivas Gorthekar of the BJP by 16,900 votes in Bhokar.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan of the Congress leading over BJP's Atul Bhosale by 1,735 votes in Karad-South. BJP candidate Harshvardhan Patil, who quit the Congress ahead of the polls, was trailing behind NCP MLA Dattatraya Bharne by 3,670 votes in Indapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)