International Development News
Development News Edition

GOP stands by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat's testimony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:13 IST
GOP stands by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat's testimony

Washington, Oct 24 (AP) They pleaded ignorance, saying they'd not read the diplomat's damning statement. They condemned the Democrats' tactics as unfair. They complained that the allegations against President Donald Trump rested on second- or third-hand evidence. Wednesday was a day of careful counterargument by congressional Republicans, the day after America's top envoy in Ukraine gave House impeachment investigators an explosive, detailed roadmap of Trump's drive to squeeze that country's leaders for damaging information about his Democratic political rivals.

Most Republicans were still standing by Trump but in delicately calibrated ways after Tuesday's closed-door testimony by acting ambassador William Taylor. And as lawmakers struggled to balance support for Trump with uncertainty over what might still emerge, some were willing to acknowledge the strains they were facing.

Asked if Taylor's testimony was a rough day for the White House and Republicans, No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune of South Dakota said, "Probably one of many." "Obviously, we have a lot of incoming right now," Thune said.

"That's the nature of the beast." On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump's chief GOP allies, said he would introduce a resolution condemning the Democratic-controlled House for pursuing a "closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry."

The nonbinding resolution gives Senate Republicans a chance to show support for Trump at a moment when Trump is urging his Republican allies to get tougher and fight harder for him. White House officials, who have been treating unified Republican support for Trump as a given, have grown increasingly fearful of defections in a potential impeachment vote by the Democratic House and even in an eventual trial in the Republican Senate.

While officials don't believe there will be enough votes to remove the Republican president, as Democrats hope, the West Wing believes more must be done to shore up party support to avoid embarrassment and genuine political peril. Some Trump allies also believe the White House must directly address the increasingly troubling revelations.

They note that as more Trump appointees offer disparaging information to Congress, he will have increasing difficulty arguing simply that he is the target of a new "witch hunt." Several of these concerned supporters spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the growing private worries. White House officials said they have added a regular call with select GOP lawmakers to discuss impeachment strategy, plus more meetings with Republicans at the White House and Camp David.

They said communications teams from the White House and Congress coordinate three times a week with phone calls. But there still are complaints from Capitol Hill about a lack of a sophisticated messaging strategy.

Two GOP aides, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal tactics, said White House coordination has been insufficient. They cited a lack of daily emails or White House briefings of reporters from which lawmakers could take a daily messaging cue.

Via tweet, Trump has asserted that witnesses haven't said the Ukrainians were aware that military aid was being withheld, thus clearing him of accusations that he was insisting on a trade-off for political dirt. "You can't have a quid pro quo with no quo," he quoted Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as telling Fox News.

However, The Associated Press and others have reported that Ukrainian leaders were indeed aware of the threat of losing aid that Ukraine needed to counter Russian military efforts. Closed-door testimony has shown that new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was worried that a White House meeting he desired with Trump was in jeopardy.

Trump lashed out Wednesday at critical members of his own party, tweeting, "Never Trumper Republicans" are "in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats." "They are human scum!" he fumed.

Reports of Taylor's testimony led most newscasts, websites and newspapers late Tuesday and Wednesday. But underscoring the desire of Republicans to avoid focusing on the allegations about Trump's actions, many asserted ignorance of what Taylor had said.

"I didn't see it, I didn't hear it and I'm not going to take a third-party description of it," said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho. Taylor detailed conversations in which he said administration officials told him Trump was conditioning Ukrainian military aid and an Oval Office visit coveted by Zelenskiy on Ukraine probing Democrat Joe Biden and his son and allegations of interference in the 2016 election.

Taylor is a career diplomat who has served overseas for presidents of both major political parties. Under Trump, he was appointed to take charge of the US Embassy in Kyiv earlier this year after Trump had the ambassador removed.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who challenged Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, called Taylor's testimony "just very devastating." Kasich, also a nine-term congressman, said he has noticed "a couple cracks" in the Republican wall that's stood up for Trump and against impeachment.

The GOP drew more attention to the secrecy on Wednesday when around two dozen House Republicans not directly involved in the investigation barged into a deposition of a Defense Department official. The move delayed the day's interview by five hours and drew a slap from Graham, who called the tactic "nuts." (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Indo-France joint Army exercise to begin from Oct 31

Armies of India and France will carry out counter-terrorism drills under the joint exercise code-named Ex Shakti -2019 beginning October 31 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise which will be conducted at Foreign Trainin...

Exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by PM draw to close

The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister drew to a close today on 24th October. The auction met with a tremendous response and tens of thousands of bids were received. All proceeds from the e-auction will be d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher, buoyed by upbeat results; sterling weakens

Stock markets edged higher on Thursday amid upbeat earnings reports from a slew of companies worldwide, while the British pound slipped.Sterling lost ground as the possibility of a snap UK election and uncertainty over the European Unions d...

IndiGo posts Rs 1,062 cr Q2 loss

Budget carrier IndiGos parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher costs related to operating lease liabilities. The company had a net loss of Rs 651.5 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019