International Development News
Development News Edition

Senators call for intelligence probe into Chinese-owned app TikTok

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 01:25 IST
Senators call for intelligence probe into Chinese-owned app TikTok
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday asked intelligence officials to investigate whether the popular Chinese-owned app TikTok poses national security risks.

In a letter to Joseph Macguire, acting director of national intelligence, the senators raised concerns about the video-sharing platform's collection of user data and whether China censors content seen by U.S. users. The letter also suggested TikTok could be targeted by foreign influence campaigns. Concern is growing in the United States about security and censorship issues involving TikTok, owned by Beijing-based tech company ByteDance, and other China-owned content platforms. Senator Marco Rubio has asked U.S. authorities to review allegations that the Chinese government uses TikTok for political censorship.

"With over 110 million downloads in the U.S. alone, TikTok is a potential counterintelligence threat we cannot ignore," wrote Schumer, the Senate's senior Democrat, and Cotton, a Republican senator from Arkansas. They urged investigators to look into the issue of TikTok's collection of users' location-related data and other sensitive personal information.

TikTok has said U.S. user data is stored in the United States, but the senators noted that ByteDance is governed by Chinese laws. This month, Rubio asked a U.S. national security panel to review ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly Inc. He cited questions about why TikTok had "only had a few videos of the Hong Kong protests that have been dominating international headlines for months."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose product competes with TikTok particularly for younger users, also attacked the app over censorship concerns. TikTok has said China would not have jurisdiction over the app's content because the app does not operate in China.

"The Chinese government does not request that TikTok censor content," a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters. "To be clear: We do not remove videos based on the presence of Hong Kong protest content." The spokeswoman said TikTok did not have other details on the senators' request.

"TikTok is committed to being a trusted and responsible corporate citizen in the U.S., which includes working with Congress and all relevant regulatory agencies," she said. Concerns about possible foreign influence on U.S. elections through social media platforms have grown since U.S. intelligence agencies found Russia conducted a cyber-influence campaign to help elect President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Moscow has denied the claim.

Facebook this week revealed it had suspended a network of Instagram accounts operated from Russia that targeted U.S. voters with divisive political messages ahead of next year's presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Manchester United finally win away but Roma frustrated

Manchester United claimed their first away win in any competition since March as they beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but AS Roma were denied by a stoppage-time equaliser from Borussia Moenchengladbach.In the ear...

Tennis-Tsitsipas avoids upset defeat in Basel

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided an upset defeat against Ricardas Berankis when he came from a set down to reach the Swiss Indoors quarter-finals on Thursday. The Lithuanian, ranked 70th, won the first set in a tiebreak before Tsitsipa...

Phillies name Girardi as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies named Joe Girardi as their new manager on Thursday, giving him a three-year contract with a club option for the 2023 season. Girardi, 55, managed the New York Yankees for a decade from 2008-17 and steered them to a...

US senators call for security probe of TikTok

Two senior US senators called for the government to study national security risks possibly posed by Chinese-owned video app TikTok, saying it could leave American users vulnerable to Beijings spying. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019