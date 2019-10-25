International Development News
TMC takes charge of Garulia municipality

Senior TMC leader Sanjay Singh took over as chairman of Garulia municipality in West Bengal on Friday with the party regaining its control over the civic body from the BJP. Sanjay Singh was elected unopposed during a meeting of councillors, officials said.

Trinamool Congress had reestablished its control over Garulia municipality in North 24 Parganas district on September 30 following the resignation of its chairman Sunil Singh ahead of a floor test. Sunil Singh, the brother-in-law of BJP MP Arjun Singh, had switched over to the saffron party a few months ago.

TMC leader Sanjay Singh was on Friday appointed as the municipality chairman after 13 councillors of the 21-member civic body extended their support to him. "The people of Garulia have heaved a sigh of relief after Sunil Singh, who is a traitor, resigned from the post of chairman," Sanjay Singh told reporters after taking charge.

TMC's North 24 Parganas district president and state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick claimed that BJP has been threatening the TMC councillors. "BJP has been threatening TMC councillors to retain control over the municipal body. But BJP has failed to retain control as people of Garulia have rejected the saffron camp," he said.

Reacting to the development Arjun Singh said the people of Garulia Municipality will give a befitting reply to TMC in 2020 when the election to the municipal body will be held. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had taken effective control of seven municipal bodies including Garulia, with a majority of their councillors joining it.

However, in the last two months except for Bhatpara municipality, which is Arjun Singh's stronghold, the other six civic bodies have returned to TMC..

