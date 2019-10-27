N.Ireland's DUP to oppose UK PM Johnson's call for an election- FT
Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told the Financial Times that her party opposed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an early election. "We need to amend that legislation and we need time to do that. If we consider that we won't have time to do that in the fashion that he (Johnson) is going to bring it forward then we will have to vote against him on this occasion," she told https://www.ft.com/content/2ad4ba9e-f89b-11e9-a354-36acbbb0d9b6 the FT.
However, she added that the DUP would make its "final decision" on the day of the vote, according to the FT. Johnson has proposed holding an election on Dec. 12 and needs two-thirds of the 650 lawmakers in parliament to back his plan in a vote on Monday.
