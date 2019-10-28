International Development News
Development News Edition

Speak truth on 50:50 formula agreed between Shah, Uddhav: Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:34 IST
Speak truth on 50:50 formula agreed between Shah, Uddhav: Raut

Shiv Sena on Monday reiterated its demand for an equal share of power in Maharashtra and asked the BJP to "speak the truth on the 50:50 power sharing formula" agreed between Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray. The demand by Sena MP Sanjay Raut came shortly after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling alliance partners over forming the next state government.

A Raj Bhawan official said the meetings were "courtesy calls" by the two leaders, who met Koshyari separately. Raut also told a TV channel that there was "nothing political" in Raote's meeting with the governor. Asked what would happen if the BJP were to renege on the power sharing formula agreed between a meeting of Shah, Uddhav and Fadnavis ahead of this year's Lok Sabha polls, Raut said, "BJP evokes name of Ram. You (BJP) are going to build the Ram temple. Ram was 'satyavachani' (embodiment of truth), so they should speak the truth on this (formula)".

"You can tear a paper but you can't delete this record (of the power sharing formula agreement between BJP and Sena)," Raut said. Earlier on Monday, the Sena borrowed a famous dialogue from blockbuster movie 'Sholay' to target the Centre over the economic slowdown, seeking to know why there was so much "silence" in markets on Diwali and wondered if worse days were ahead.

"...Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?" (why is there so much silence) is the question resonating everywhere on "silence" over the future of the country and Maharashtra, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. A BJP leader said the "caustic" Saamana editorial and Raut's remarks have created "bitterness" ahead of Shah's Mumbai visit on Wednesday.

As the BJP's tally went down in the October 21 state Assembly elections, compared to its 2014 performance, Sena has been raising a pitch for "equal sharing" of power. Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state. In the just concluded state polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally.

The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. A resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats. PTI ND GK VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly-approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

Friends then made fun of wushu, parents now enquiring about it: world champion Praveen

Taking up a sport that was at first ridiculed by his friends, Praveens historic gold at the recent World Championship ended up bringing parents and kids closer to wushu. Going off to sleep every night with thoughts of winning only the gold ...

20 civilians injured as terrorists lob grenade at bus stop in Kashmir town

Terrorists on Monday lobbed a grenade into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in Kashmirs Sopore town, injuring at least 20 civilians, police said. Of the 20, six people are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The...

Temporary reservoir coming up in city for Chhat puja rituals

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC has been constructing a temporary reservoir for the devotees to offer Chhat puja in south Kolkata. The move came after the National Green Tribunal has made the sprawling Rabindra Sarovar lake out of bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019