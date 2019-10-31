International Development News
Kamala Harris restructures campaign, slashes staff amid cash shortfall -Politico

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is slashing staff and restructuring her campaign to focus more on the first Democratic presidential nominating contest in Iowa, Politico reported on Wednesday. Harris planned to lay off dozens of aides at her Baltimore headquarters and in New Hampshire, Nevada and her home state of California, Politico reported, citing unidentified campaign sources and a memo.

It said the move comes as Harris is battling to overcome a cash shortfall as she struggles to remain competitive in February's Iowa caucuses. The memo said Campaign Manager Juan Rodriguez would cut his salary, which was over $10,000 a month in the third quarter, Politico reported.

