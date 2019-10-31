International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Canada's Trudeau faces first challenge from opposition party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Canada's Trudeau faces first challenge from opposition party
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday faced the first obstacles in launching his new minority government when a small opposition party demanded quick action on two priorities in exchange for its support on progressive policies. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh challenged Trudeau to act immediately on universal coverage for prescription drugs, and insisted the prime minister drop an appeal against a court decision ordering compensation for indigenous children harmed by federal welfare policies.

"Our first step is to put out our challenge and we are going to build public pressure on this," Singh told reporters after meeting with his party's lawmakers. "A lot of Canadians wanted to see this government work with other parties. They need to work with other parties, and we are putting out some clear conditions," he said.

Trudeau emerged from last week's election with more seats than any other party, but 13 short of being able to govern alone. The left-leaning NDP shares much of the Liberals' agenda and holds 24 seats in the 338-member House of Commons. The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Singh said he spoke to Trudeau only once right after the Oct. 21 election and had not talked to him since.

Asked whether the prime minister should reach out to him, Singh replied: "I think so." During the campaign, Trudeau also pledged to create a national prescription drug plan if re-elected, but he provided few details, saying he would work with the provinces and northern territories to implement the changes.

Singh said delivering a universal prescription drug plan was a dealbreaker for the NDP but added that fighting climate change was an issue on which the parties could work together. Regarding Singh's demand that the government drop an appeal to a human rights tribunal's decision to compensate indigenous children for past wrongs, Trudeau has said he does not oppose the idea of compensation but that more time is needed for consultation.

"We know that if Mr. Trudeau wants to put in place anything national that's progressive, he's going to need our help," Singh said. Universal drug coverage has been proposed before, but the rise of high-cost drugs has given the idea new urgency, and a single federal buyer could wield greater negotiating power against drugmakers.

To deliver such a plan, the federal government would need to strike a deal with provincial governments, a process that could drag on for years because many are led by rival parties.

Also Read: INSTANT VIEW-Justin Trudeau's Liberals projected to form Canada's next government - TV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers S James not ready to practice

While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesnt appear close to a return. Hes doing just fine, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday....

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects link to murder case, threatens TV network's license

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday deplored a TV networks report linking him with a former police officer accused of assassinating a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and threatened to cancel the broadcasters license. TV Globo, ...

UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres 291,370 hectares of federal land in California for oil and gas development.The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Cen...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi prime minister's fate in limbo as protests swell, two killed

Iraqi security forces killed two people on Wednesday by shooting tear gas canisters directly into their heads in an attempt to stop protesters entering Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said. At least 175 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019