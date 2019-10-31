Mamata pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary and remembered her leadership during the 1971 war. Banerjee remembered the contribution of Indira Gandhi towards the nation and her leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

"Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War," Banerjee tweeted. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

