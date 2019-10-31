Mamata pays tributes to Indira Gandhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary and remembered her leadership during the 1971 war. Banerjee remembered the contribution of Indira Gandhi towards the nation and her leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan.
"Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War," Banerjee tweeted. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Indira Gandhi
- West Bengal
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee doesn't follow Constitution: Vijayvargiya
NRC will not be implemeted in West Bengal, it will destroy peace: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata
West Bengal governor reaches Mamata Banerjee's residence to
West Bengal governor reaches Mamata Banerjee's residence to