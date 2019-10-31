PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta, saying he was a strong voice in Parliament. Dasgupta, 83, died in Kolkata following prolonged illness.
In his condolence message, Naidu said Dasgupta was an able parliamentarian and a well-known trade union leader. "My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members, friends and well wishers," the vice president said.
Prime Minister Modi described the CPI leader as one of the "most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology". "He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong parliamentarian from Karnataka Ramamurthy resigns from RS, likely to join BJP
magicpin ANNOUNCES INDIA’S FIRST FESTIVAL FOR OFFLINE RETAIL- ‘magicpin DIWALI WEEK’
Congress-CPI(M) preparing common minimum programme to take on BJP, TMC in Bengal
Cong, NCP and CPI(M) facing crisis of survival: Fadnavis
Old guards paves way for youth in Bengal CPI(M)