PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta, saying he was a strong voice in Parliament. Dasgupta, 83, died in Kolkata following prolonged illness.

In his condolence message, Naidu said Dasgupta was an able parliamentarian and a well-known trade union leader. "My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members, friends and well wishers," the vice president said.

Prime Minister Modi described the CPI leader as one of the "most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology". "He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

