International Development News
Development News Edition

Lanka ruling party presidential candidate Premadasa assures devolution of power

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:12 IST
Lanka ruling party presidential candidate Premadasa assures devolution of power
Image Credit: Flickr

Sajith Premadasa, the presidential contender from Sri Lanka's ruling party, on Thursday proposed the reinstatement of the Senate to ensure devolution of powers to the provinces, a long-pending demand of the minority Tamil community in the country. Premadasa's manifesto for the November 16 presidential election features a photograph of him shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last visit to Colombo.

The manifesto of the United National Party says "to project our role as the hub of the Indian Ocean, we will pay special attention to building and reinforcing strong links with our neighbors, paying particular attention to nations on the Indian Ocean Rim regions." "There will be a second chamber, the Senate consisting of representatives of the provincial councils to ensure power-sharing at the center and to ensure that the center and the provinces are able to exercise their respective powers on the basis of their competencies," the manifesto said.

Although the proposal does not refer specifically to the sharing of power with the Tamil minority, the manifesto advocates "maximum devolution of power within an undivided and indivisible Sri Lanka". Sri Lanka had a Senate which was abolished in 1971 before the formulation of the 1972 Constitution whereby Sri Lanka left the British sovereign.

The Tamil Tiger rebels fought a three-decade-long civil war to create a separate state for ethnic minority Tamils. The war ended in 2009, with the death of the rebel leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. "Devolution of power will ensure that we create unity among all Sri Lankans, not only in law and in practice but also in our hearts," the manifesto said.

The manifesto came as over 650,000 voters started postal voting. Persons eligible for postal voting are those involved in official duties on election day. As many as 35 candidates are in the fray for the presidential polls in which over 15 million people are eligible to vote to elect the next president for a five-year term. The main contest is between Premadasa, 52, and the main Opposition challenger Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, 70.

According to the media reports, Premadasa said he would relook at all international agreements signed by the past and present governments. Premadasa said that he is not bound by any agreement signed before November 16, adding that any decision on the past commitments will be based on the best interest of Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Plea urges HC to take cognisance of Wadala custodial death

A lawyer approached the Bombay High Court on Thursday urging it to take cognisance of the death of a 26-year-old man allegedly in police custody. Advocate Arvind Tiwari submitted his application to the vacation bench of Justice K K Tated, u...

Telangana cabinet to meet on Nov 2

The Telangana cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held here on November two, official sources said on Thursday. The meeting would be held at Pragati Bhavan, the camp office and official residence of th...

Bedi, CM, greet people of Puducherry on Liberation Day eve

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has said the Union Territory has remained distinct from other territories after its merger with the Indian Union. In her message greeting the people here on the eve of the 66th Liberation Day De...

CORRECTED-U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

U.S. forces in armoured vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces SDF military source and a wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019