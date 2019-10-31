International Development News
UK PM Johnson "frustrated" Brexit is not happening on Oct. 31

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:50 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was frustrated that Brexit was not happening, as he had repeatedly promised, on Oct. 31 but that if the electorate voted for him then the divorce would be done by January. "I am, of course, incredibly frustrated that we are not able to get Brexit done today," Johnson said. "But let's be in doubt what has happened, we had a fantastic deal on the table, the House of Commons voted it through but then they voted again for the delay."

"This parliament is just not going to vote Brexit through, there are too many people who are basically opposed to Brexit, who want to frustrate it," he said. "We have an oven-ready deal, put it in the microwave as soon as we get back after the election on Friday 12th Dec and get it done." "If you for the vote for us and we get our program through because we will because as I say it is oven-ready it is there to go, then we can be out by out at the absolute latest by January next year," Johnson said.

