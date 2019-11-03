El Salvador orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country

El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the Central American country within 48 hours, the government said on Saturday, saying the decision was in line with its position that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate.

In a statement, the government said it recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president until free elections were held in the South American country.

