1,311 pharmacists' post, not a single vacancy for BC category

  • PTI
  • Patna
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:14 IST
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday alleged that the advertisement put out by the State Health Society for recruitment of 1,311 pharmacists not a single vacancy has been shown under the Backward Caste (BC) category. He asked the state government to explain why there is "no vacancy" for the Backward Caste (BC) category in the advertisement put out by the State Health Society for the recruitment of 1,311 pharmacists.

Kushwaha expressed "shock, surprise and unhappiness" over the advertisement and demanded that "irregularities", if any, be removed. "It is quite surprising that out of 1,311 posts, not single post (vacancy) has been shown against BC category. All the categories such as Unreserved, SC, ST, MBC, EWS have got their share of posts as per their respective quota but BC category has not been shown a share of a single post," Kushwaha told reporters here.

"The anomalies should be rectified at the earliest and it (excluding BC in the recruitment) is against social justice," he said. Kushwaha said he had a talk with Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on the issue on Sunday and the minister assured him that he would get back to him after inquiring into the matter.

He also asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that such things don't happen in other departments.

