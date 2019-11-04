David Mabuza, Deputy PM of Vietnam to hold bilateral talks to boost relations

His Excellency, Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, 05 November 2019, host a high-level delegation from Vietnam led by His Excellency, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks aimed at strengthening political and economic relations between the two countries. This year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Vietnam, and these relations date back to the struggle days for freedom, democracy, and social justice.

The bilateral mechanisms between the two countries include the Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum for Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Co-operation and the Joint Technical Committee, which serve as a vehicle to review bilateral relations and identify priority areas for technical cooperation.

South Africa views Vietnam as a strategic partner and one of the most dynamic economies in the East Asia region. Vietnam is South Africa's 5th largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), 2018 report, South Africa imported goods from Vietnam amounting to R6 billion and South Africa exported goods amounting to R 2, 5 billion. In this regard, the working visit by Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue to South Africa will provide a strategic platform to review progress achieved in the implementation of agreements signed previously between the two countries.

Furthermore, the visit will further broaden opportunities to increase the levels of trade between the two countries and a platform to further remove barriers for trade expansion. Next year in 2020, South Africa and Vietnam will be non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and while South Africa assumes the rotating Chairpersonship of the African Union, Vietnam will hold a similar position on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising of countries in Southeast Asia.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)