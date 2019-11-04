Mexico wants to bolster economic ties with Argentina -president

Mexico's government wants to strengthen its economic and commercial relations with Argentina, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday ahead of talks with Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news briefing. Fernandez is currently on a visit to Mexico. The two are due to meet for talks later on Monday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Lebanon protesters keep pressure on government as reform deadline nears

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)