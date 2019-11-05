Brazil president to sign off on plan to privatize Eletrobras - filing
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro will on Tuesday sign off on a plan to privatize state-controlled Brazilian power company Eletrobras SA, the company said.
In a filing late on Monday, Eletrobras said it would need to pass all legislative hurdles before the privatization, one of many sought by the Brazilian government, comes to pass.
Last month, Brazil's mines and energy minister said a privatization bill would be sent to Congress by early November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
- energy minister
- government
- Congress
ALSO READ
Small Brazil plane crashes killing at least three - local media
UPDATE 1-Small plane crashes in Brazilian street killing at least three - firefighter
EIB to provide EUR 100m to support climate action projects in Brazil
Brazil president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro confirmed at PSL lower house leader
CORRECTED-Brazil's Bolsonaro suggests oil spill could be attempt to sabotage auction