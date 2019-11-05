International Development News
Brazil president to sign off on plan to privatize Eletrobras - filing

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro will on Tuesday sign off on a plan to privatize state-controlled Brazilian power company Eletrobras SA, the company said.

In a filing late on Monday, Eletrobras said it would need to pass all legislative hurdles before the privatization, one of many sought by the Brazilian government, comes to pass.

Last month, Brazil's mines and energy minister said a privatization bill would be sent to Congress by early November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

