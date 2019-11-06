International Development News
Development News Edition

Iowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 05:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 05:50 IST
Iowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States and China are working to narrow their differences enough to sign a "phase one" trade deal as early as this month, but suggestions for a signing venue range from Alaska to Greece.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign the agreement in Iowa, a state with historical connections to Xi, and one that would benefit from increased Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods. On the other hand, one Chinese official said Beijing was floating the possibility of a meeting in Greece, where Xi is due to arrive on Sunday, after which he will head to Brazil for a summit of major emerging market countries which starts Nov. 13.

Multiple sources briefed on the trade talks in the United States said a signing in Greece was unlikely. Greek government officials said that so far, there had been no indication of a request for such a ceremony during Xi's visit. Instead, the two sides could choose a relative halfway point such as Hawaii or Alaska, multiple U.S. sources said.

"There was a suggestion about Alaska, there was a suggestion about Hawaii. I'm sure the Chinese will have some suggestions in China," U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg TV on Nov. 4, adding "that should be the easiest part of the whole thing to negotiate." The lack of consensus on a signing location reflects the fluid nature of the talks. Final details have yet to be nailed down, including an enforcement mechanism and the extent of tariff relief for China.

It also reflects how politically charged any venue may be. After 16 months of public posturing and tit-for-tat tariffs, neither leader wants to appear weak at home or to foreign rivals, trade experts said. Iowa would be the Trump administration's first choice, given the political appeal to a major Trump farm-state constituency for a deal expected to increase U.S. exports of soybeans, pork and other products that have been hurt by the 16-month trade war.

One source familiar with China's thinking said Beijing was asking for tariff reductions in order to sell the agreement domestically. "China needs political cover to come to the United States without a state visit. It can't be seen as a capitulation," said the source. Thus far, Trump has only canceled a scheduled Oct. 15 tariff increase on $250 billion goods. Trump administration officials have said they are still considering the fate of a round of tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing.

China is seeking the removal of U.S. tariffs imposed on Sept. 1 on Chinese goods, as well as some relief from earlier tariffs, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. Xi has a long connection to Iowa, where he went in 1985 as a regional Communist Party official for agricultural meetings, striking up a friendship with Terry Branstad, then Iowa's governor and now U.S. ambassador to China.

Trump has invited Xi to the United States, subject to a "phase one" deal, White House National Security adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters in Bangkok on Sunday. "We'll have to see if that comes to pass or not." Xi is open to traveling to the United States, the Chinese official said, adding that China views Greece or the United States as the only possible locations, from a security point of view.

"He's practical. He's ready to go to the U.S. to sign the deal as long as there's a deal," the person said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR

The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season. For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and ...

Ohio man pleads guilty to plotting July 4, 2018, bomb attack in Cleveland

An Ohio man accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, U.S. law enforcement officials said. De...

Pakistan has played active and negative role in Afghan affairs for decades: US Congressional report

For decades, Pakistan has played an active but negative role in Afghanistan, a Congressional report has said, asserting that Islamabad wants a weak government in Kabul. In its latest report on Afghanistan, the independent and bipartisan Con...

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Hangzhou beefs up efforts to forge world-class biomedical innovation city

Hangzhou, capital of east ChinasZhejiang Province, is endeavoring to build itself into a world-class biomedical innovation city like Boston.Such clarified goal indicates the strong foundation and development potential of Hangzhou in the bio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019