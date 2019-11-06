International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 10:41 IST
Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC
Image Credit: Twitter (@NooriBadat)

India lashed out at Pakistan for raising the issue of women's rights in Kashmir in the UN Security Council, saying the country represents a system that has been exporting terrorism and "regressive" extremist ideologies and "stifling" women's voices for narrow political gains. India's strong response came after Pakistan's outgoing UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi commented on the situation in Kashmir, revocation of Article 370 and women's rights in the Valley during the debate on October 29.

"As everyone, today focuses on collective action, one delegation rhetorically regurgitates about women's rights in my country," First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi said Monday at a Security Council open debate on Women, Peace, and Security. Without naming Pakistan, Tripathi said the delegation "represents a system that has been exporting terrorism and regressive extremist ideologies, and stifling women's voices for narrow political gains. This has devastated lives of generations of women and their families, in our region and beyond."

Alluding to Islamabad's habit of raking up the Kashmir issue at various UN forums and committees, Tripathi said the country habitually makes baseless allegations without any relevance to the agenda under consideration and this has "become a staple for this delegation." She referred to Lodhi's comments on Jammu and Kashmir during the October 29 debate as well as during a previous debate on the 'Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question'.

Asserting that India firmly rejects the baseless allegations, Tripathi said: "the Council has not paid attention to such deceitful narratives in the past, and we are confident that the Council will continue to do so, to ensure that its agenda is not used as a ploy for furthering territorial ambitions." In her remarks to the debate, Tripathi underscored that violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant and subjugation of women in public and in private spheres continue across situations that are on the agenda of the Council.

"It is important that the Council strives to effectively integrate women, peace and security considerations into sanctions regimes, including by listing terrorist entities involved in violence against women in armed conflicts," she said. Further, Tripathi highlighted the positive impacts of greater participation of women in UN peacekeeping but voiced concern that women make up only 4.2 percent of military personnel in UN peacekeeping missions.

"We ought to encourage the participation of all women units to achieve the set targets in this regard," she said. Tripathi pointed out that a trend in which in order to accommodate those who cannot fulfill the commitments of providing all women units to peacekeeping missions, mixed units are being given preference by diluting the policy frameworks.

"If this continues, we possibly cannot achieve the set targets," she said as she added that India remains committed to increasing the number of women peacekeepers and has deployed a Female Engagement Team in UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Marleau scores in milestone game as Sharks defeat Blackhawks

Patrick Marleau scored a goal while becoming the sixth player in NHL history to play in 800 consecutive games and Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Chicag...

ANALYSIS-Cause of Philadelphia fire sounds alarm over aging U.S. refineries

How did a piece of piping installed when Richard Nixon was U.S. president go without once being checked before leading to a fire that devastated the East Coasts largest and oldest oil refinery Thats a question safety experts and activists a...

Schwartz scores in OT as Blues deny Canucks

Jaden Schwartz converted a 3-on-0 overtime break-in as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. The Blues won for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Canucks have earned points i...

New Zealand base for methane-measuring satellite mission

A satellite mission to measure global methane emissions from oil and gas facilities will be based in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday, in a collaboration with a U.S. environmental group. The MethaneSAT, due to be launched in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019