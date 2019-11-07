International Development News
Delhi: Sisodia slams Centre after CISCE dropped 'Jamun Ka Ped' from syllabus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the Centre after the reports claiming that Hindi writer Krishan Chander's story 'Jamun Ka Ped' has been dropped by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) from its class 10 Hindi syllabus.

Delhi: Sisodia slams Centre after CISCE dropped 'Jamun Ka Ped' from syllabus
Manish Sisodia speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the Centre after the reports claiming that Hindi writer Krishan Chander's story 'Jamun Ka Ped' has been dropped by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) from its class 10 Hindi syllabus. Speaking to ANI, Sisodia, who is also an Education Minister in Delhi, said, "We have come to know that Krishan Chander's story 'Jamun Ka Ped' story has been removed from Class X syllabus of ISCE board. It is being removed in the middle of the session. It is a great story based on government carelessness and bureaucratic red tape."

He continued, "I am upset that we have come to a point where the government is afraid of stories. They think that if the students get to study the story they would start talking about corruption and bureaucracy red tape. 'Jamun Ka Ped' is a great story and inspiration for students." Sisodia's reaction comes after media reports doing rounds that 'Jamun Ka Ped' is a satire on bureaucratic red tape in which a famous poet gets trapped under a Jamun tree in the lawns of a secretariat building after a thunderstorm, has been dropped from the Hindi syllabus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

