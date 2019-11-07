International Development News
Kartarpur corridor: Navjot Singh Sidhu granted clearence to visit Pakistan

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been granted political clearance to travel through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on 9th November, ANI reported on Thursday citing sources. The Pakistan government has invited Sidhu, who also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, to attend Saturday's inauguration.

Sidhu, a Congress lawmaker and former Punjab minister, has sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit to Pakistan in 2018 had drawn criticism from various quarters in India after he hugged the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan.

