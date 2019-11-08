Demonetisation proved to be disaster that all but destroyed economy: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetization was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy. Her attack on the government came on the third anniversary of demonetization.
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender. "3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
"Anyone want to claim responsibility?" the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag 'DeMonetisation Disaster'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
