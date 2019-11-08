International Development News
Development News Edition

Weary residents of Pakistani capital endure another round of protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:17 IST
Weary residents of Pakistani capital endure another round of protests
Image Credit: ANI

Patience is wearing thin among some residents of the Pakistani capital enduring another round of anti-government protests, with tens of thousands of opposition supporters showing no sign of giving up despite the onset of winter rain.

Huge crowds descended on Islamabad from various parts of the country a week ago, denouncing the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan as illegitimate and calling for him to step down. It is the first concerted challenge that the cricket star-turned-politician has faced since he won a general election last year promising to end corruption and create jobs for the poor.

Khan has dismissed the calls to resign and his government, which the opposition says won power after a fraudulent election with the support of the military, has denounced the protests as a threat to democracy. The military denies favoring any party saying it supports the constitution.

The protesters are occupying a large open area alongside one of Islamabad's main roads, the latest in a succession of drawn-out sit-ins over recent years, including one Khan himself led against the previous government. "This is the third sit-in since 2014 in Islamabad - it has to stop if this country wants to progress," said office worker Ghazanfar Ali, 47.

The capital's sole public transport system, which runs by the protest site, has been suspended and Ali said he had to spend twice as much getting to work. Student Zeeshan Azeem, 17, said the internet had been down at his home all week, which he blamed on government attempts to disrupt the protesters' communications.

"We're forced to travel a considerable distance from the protest site to use the internet," said Azeem, clutching his books as he headed home from school. "When we complain to the service provider, they said they have down-graded the service on the government's instructions."

The government has not confirmed any such order but it is a regular tactic in Pakistan, and staff at providers have said they had been told to suspend services in some areas. The protests are being led by one of the country's main conservative religious parties, with the support of the two main parties. The huge crowd is almost exclusively made up of bearded men, waving flags and chanting slogans.

They have set up a tent city with plastic sheets, and cook and rest when their leaders are not giving speeches. The mood has been cheerful and there has been no significant trouble. The biggest problem has been the onset of cold rain.

Khan said on Twitter this week he had directed city authorities to assess what help could be provided for the protesters. Opposition leaders declined the offer.

Also Read: REFILE-Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran Khan's resignation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP: Fadnavis

The wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP Fadnavis....

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation FIH on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Mens Hockey World Cup in 2023. Spain and Netherlands have been confirmed as the co-hosts for the 2022 FIH Hockey Womens World...

Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic quota in shooting

Chinki Yadav secured Indias 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday. Daughter of an electrician in the Madhya Pradesh governments sports department in ...

India's plastic exports fall 6% as shipments to China, Pak dip

Indias plastics exports declined by six per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal following a dip in shipments to China and Pakistan, a senior industry official said on Friday. Exports during April-September topped USD 4.32 bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019