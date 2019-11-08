UK election: Conservatives steady at 40%, Labour up 1 point to 30%-poll
Support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives was unchanged at 40% while the opposition Labour Party was up one percentage point at 30% after the first days of campaigning for Britain's Dec. 12 election, a poll by Panelbase showed.
The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats had the support of 15%, up to one point, and the Brexit Party was on 8%, down one point, according to the poll published on Friday.
It had a sample size of 1,046 people and was conducted between Nov. 6 and 8, Panelbase said.
