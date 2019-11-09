All should respect SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, maintain harmony: Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said all parties should respect the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue and maintain India's age-old tradition of living together in harmony and brotherhood.
The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
"The Supreme Court of India has given its verdict on Ayodhya issue. All parties, communities and citizens should respect the decision and maintain our centuries-old culture of living in togetherness. We all have to together strengthen mutual harmony and brotherhood," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
