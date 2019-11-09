International Development News
Ayodhya verdict not a matter of win or loss for anybody: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute should not be seen as win or loss for anybody and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony. In a unanimous verdict, the top court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In a series of tweets in Hindi and English, Modi also asserted that the judgment clearly illustrates that everybody is equal before the law. "Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti (devotion to Ram or Rahim), it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra bhakti (devotion to the country)," he said, adding "the verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody."

Noting that the temple of justice (the apex court) has amicably concluded a matter going on for decades, he said the SC verdict will further strengthen people's faith in the judicial system. "The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today's verdict manifest India's inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered," he said.

Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view, he said. "The judgment is notable as it highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It (the verdict) reaffirms the independence, transparency, and farsightedness of our judiciary. May peace and harmony prevail," he tweeted.

Modi on Friday had also appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced on Saturday. "The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India's great tradition of peace, unity, and amity," he had tweeted.

